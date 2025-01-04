Mumbai Shocker: Father Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Minor Daughter

The Mumbai police have arrested a father for allegedly molesting his minor daughter. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody after being produced in court. The accused used to commit these acts with his daughter while she was asleep. This information came to light when she confided in a priest.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Wadala area. The Wadala TT police have registered an FIR in connection with the matter. After investigation, the police arrested the father.

An official said that the arrested accused father has been married twice. After the death of his first wife, he married again but left due to his alcoholism. The accused had three children, including a girl and two boys, from his first wife. He lived with all three, but at night he would put his hand inside his daughter's T-shirt. She did not like all this. She shared this with one of her friends. The friend took her to the priest. There she told everything to the priest and then the priest took them to the local police station. From there the matter came to light and an FIR was registered against the father in connection with the matter.

The police have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act in the case. The accused father has also been arrested by the police. He is currently in judicial custody. The police are further investigating the matter.