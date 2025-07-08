Mumbai Shocker: Father Dies by Suicide, Grandmother Harassed by Drug-Addict Grandson

In an upsetting event, a Goregaon man who was unable to deal with his son’s drug addiction committed suicide by hanging himself. The tragedy occurred in the Goregaon region when the father committed suicide after being distressed by his son's addiction to drugs. The son then started pursuing his grandmother for money and property. The elderly lady filed a complaint with the Goregaon police station after the harassment became intolerable. A case has been registered against the drug addict man, reported Loksatta News.

The report states that Sanjay Rajput, 55, a resident of Goregaon, lived with his wife, two sons, Aditya (27), and Gaurav (25), as well as his mother, Smita Rajput, 76. According to reports, both sons had drug addictions, with Aditya, the older son, being totally dependent on his family for money. He often fought at home and had no job. Deeply impacted by his son's addiction, Sanjay Rajput fell into a severe depression and committed suicide on May 29, 2025, at his Goregaon home.

Even after his father passed away, Aditya remained the same. Rather, his behaviour deteriorated. He started pursuing Smita Rajput, his grandmother, for money. Aditya allegedly threatened her and forced her into taking Rs 5 lakh out of her bank account. After a while, she moved out to live with her daughter. Aditya, however, followed her there and carried on with his violent actions.

According to reports, the grandmother complained to the Goregaon police station about her grandson's mental state. Aditya was charged under Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, as well as Sections 351 and 352 of the Indian Penal Code after the case was filed at the Goregaon police station.