Mumbai Shocker: Fired Driver Turns Predator, Stalks Ex-Employer Despite 6 Arrests

A shocking case of stalking has come to light in Mumbai. A driver kept stalking and harassing a former female employer for days. His stalking and harassment kept increasing despite being arrested several times. The employer, along with her mother-in-law, filed an official complaint against the driver for stalking at the Gamdevi Police Station. The Gamdevi police registered a case against the driver for allegedly afflicting his former female employer. Police stated that this is the sixth case being filed against the driver by his former 45-year-old female employer. The driver is identified as Deepak Dubey, 35, and he lives in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai.

A 45-year-old woman, along with her mother-in-law, filed a First Information Report (FIR) under many sections related to women's safety and the IT Act, a police official said. The driver was working for a business family from 2015 to 2016. The woman had fired him because he reported to work in an intoxicated state. After he was fired, he started threatening and harassing the family. He was arrested multiple times for his actions. Despite being arrested, he continues to harass them. Once, he posed as a delivery boy in an attempt to harass the family.

He was charged with stalking, harassing, and assaulting the complainant with a knife at her ocean-view home in South Mumbai in the past. This time, the Gamdevi police have logged a similar case against the driver. The Gamdevi police have filed a case under section 78(2) for stalking, according to a report by Hindustan Times.