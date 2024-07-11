Mumbai Shocker: Humiliation In College Drives 17-Year Old Boy To Kill Self In Kalyan

A tragic incident has emerged from Nimbavali village in Kalyan-Kalyan Taluka, where a student, Anish Anil Dalvi (17), committed suicide by hanging himself. Anish was a 11th-grade student at a junior college near Kalyan Murbad Road. Anish, along with four other students, had been reprimanded by the college for misconduct and warned that their transfer certificates would be sent home. Distressed by the fear of being expelled from school, Anish returned home on Wednesday and took his own life. His body was brought to the Rukminibai Hospital of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation for autopsy on Wednesday night, where his relatives were present.

His relatives stated that the college had humiliated Anish. They believed that if a student misbehaves, the college administration should inform the parents. In the case of the other three students who also misbehaved, their parents were called and informed about the incident. However, Anish's parents were not informed about anything. The Titwala Police Station has registered Anish's death as an accidental death. Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Thakur of Titwala Police Station mentioned that appropriate action will be taken upon receiving a complaint from the parents. In response, the college administration has denied the allegations made by Anish's relatives. They stated that Anish, along with the other three students, had committed misconduct, and to ensure it doesn't happen again, they were warned of expulsion from the college. This warning was given to instill discipline among them.



