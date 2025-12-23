Mumbai Shocker: Husband Allegedly Kills Wife After Fight Over Phone Calls, Arrested

The Shivaji Nagar police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly killing his 20-year-old wife following a domestic dispute. According to the police, the accused repeatedly slammed his wife’s head against the floor after an argument. Police said the quarrel began when the woman objected to her husband speaking to other women over the phone.

The complainant, identified as 35-year-old Samatullah Sheikh, the uncle of the deceased Nazia Parveen, told the police that he is a farmer residing in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. Sheikh said his brother, who works in Saudi Arabia, has three daughters. The eldest, Nazia, had married her distant cousin Manzar Hussain on October 20, 2023, after which she moved to Mumbai.

According to the complaint, after her marriage, Nazia frequently spoke to her mother, Mehnaz, over the phone and shared details of repeated domestic disputes with her husband. About three months ago, Nazia had informed her family that she had a major fight with Manzar after objecting to him talking to other women on the phone. During that altercation, Manzar allegedly assaulted her and broke one of her teeth. However, her mother had advised her to reconcile.

On the night of the incident, at around 8 pm, Nazia called her sister Simran and told her that she was preparing biryani for dinner. At around 4.50 am, Sheikh received a call from Shivaji Nagar police informing him that a fight had broken out between Nazia and Manzar between 1 am and 1.30 am, during which Nazia died.

Sheikh later reached the police station and then Rajawadi Hospital to collect the body. The post-mortem report stated that Nazia had suffered a head injury.

A police officer from Shivaji Nagar police station said that based on the post-mortem report, a case of murder was registered against Manzar Hussain, and he was arrested. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that in a fit of rage, he repeatedly slammed Nazia’s head on the floor, leading to her death.