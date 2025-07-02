Mumbai Shocker: Junior College Teacher Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Class 11 Student for a Year

A female teacher who teaches English at a renowned junior college in Mumbai was arrested last week for sexually assaulting one of her students on multiple occasions. She kept sexually assaulting one of her students in class 11 on multiple occasions for 1 year, said police. The 40-year-old teacher, who is married and has two children of her own, taught the 16-year-old class 11 student. As per the complaint, she was attracted to the student when she was involved with the student in planning the annual function in December 2023. She made her first sexual move towards the student in January 2024.

The boy was disinclined toward her at first and began avoiding her. The teacher then involved her friend, who was not from the junior college, to call the boy on her behalf. Her friend told the boy that relations between older women and young boys are very common these days. She told the boy that the teacher and he were made for each other, an official investigating this case said, reported HT. Police also arrested the teacher’s friend.

After the friend’s call, the student decided that he would meet her. Speaking with HT, one of the officers said that the teacher picked him up in her sedan and drove him to an isolated place. There, she forcefully undressed him and assaulted him. When the student started to develop acute anxiety, she even gave him some anti-anxiety tablets. After this, the teacher took him to many five-star hotels in South Mumbai and near the airport, where they had sexual encounters.

The police have seized the sedan, and the news of the teacher being arrested for sexually assaulting a student has stunned everybody at the junior college.

The student allegedly alerted his family about the abuse when they spoke with him about a shift in his behaviour that had occurred some months after it began. However, the family chose to remain silent about it in the hopes that the instructor would leave him alone because they believed he only had a few months left before he passed this class.

The child left this junior college after passing in his examinations earlier this year, but the police claimed he fell into a deep despair. The teacher's repeated attempts to reach him through one of his domestic staff members and request that he meet her brought the situation to a head. "The family chose to come to us and file a case at that point," the officer said to HT. He said, "We have filed a case under sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), and 17 (abetting of offences) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, as well as various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015."