Mumbai Shocker: Live-In Couple Booked for Assaulting their 3 Children in Malad

The police arrested a live-in couple for allegedly physically assaulting their three children. The woman’s mother complained about the couple to the Malvan Police. The officials said, 32-year-old Chetna Patil and 40-year-old Pankaj Kumar were staying near Patil’s mother, Poonam Parmar’s house. Poonam Parmar reported that the children were physically abused by them many times in the past as well. Hindustan Times reported that the family resides in Malwani near Parmar’s residence. Chetana Patil has a seven-year-old son from her first marriage, and from this relationship with Kumar, she has two children: Raghav, aged 1, and Vivani, aged 2.

Parmar said that she witnessed the couple hitting Priyank brutally in 2020, when they lived in Andheri. The couple’s neighbour had shown her videos of the assault. After that, she convinced the couple to shift to Malad, near her residence, so that she could keep a close eye on them, and hoped that the assault would end soon. But, when she visited her daughter on May 31, she saw Kumar was hitting Priyank, and then she complained about it to the Malvani police.

According to the report, Parmar told police, “They have been torturing the children constantly, both physically and mentally. The children have visible injury marks all over their bodies.”

The police filed a case under Section 115(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which addresses cruelty to children, based on her statement and first medical reports.