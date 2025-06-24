Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Strangles Wife to Death After She Refuses to Pay For Alcohol, Arrested

Man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife by strangling her. As per the reports the man allegedly killed her for not paying for his alcohol. This incident took place in Mumbai's Goregaon west around 10 am on Monday. Following the incident

Bangur Nagar police arrested the accused in this case. Further investigation into the case is underway. The arrested accused has been named as Wasim Rafiq Sheikh.

Accused Wasim lives in Goregaon West with his wife Gaushia and two children. Wasim is addicted to alcohol. Meanwhile, on Monday morning, Wasim asked Gaushia for money for alcohol. However, Gaushia refused to give him the money. Angered by this, Wasim started arguing with Gaushia. The argument escalated to the point that Wasim strangled Aushia to death in front of his two children. After killing Aushia, Wasim informed his mother-in-law over the phone and switched off his mobile and fled the scene.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and started investigating. In this case, after Ausiya's father filed a complaint against the accused Wasim with the Bangur Nagar police, the police started searching for him. Within two hours of the murder, the police arrested Wasim near the Ram Mandir railway station. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. A case of murder was registered against the accused in this case and he was arrested. The police are investigating the matter further.