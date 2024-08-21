Mumbai Shocker: Man Arrested After Violent Dispute Over 100 Rupees

In Powai, a 45-year-old man was being attacked with a cutter on the neck over a dispute involving 100 rupees. The Powai police have registered a case of attempted murder and arrested the accused. The accused claimed that the complainant had borrowed 100 rupees from him a few days earlier. However, when the complainant denied taking the money, the accused became angry and attacked him.

The victim, identified as Ram Bahadur Sahi (45), lives in the Milind Nagar area of Powai. The accused, Dilip Awhad (42), is also a resident of the same area. On Tuesday evening, Awhad approached Ram Bahadur, demanding the 100 rupees he claimed was borrowed earlier. Ram Bahadur initially ignored him, but Awhad started arguing over the money. Ram Bahadur insisted that he hadn't taken any money, which enraged Awhad, leading him to start assaulting Ram Bahadur. When Ram Bahadur resisted, Awhad, in a fit of anger, struck him on the neck with a sharp cutter.

Ram Bahadur, who was critically injured, was rushed to the Trauma Care Center, where doctors provided treatment. The police were alerted to the incident and promptly recorded Ram Bahadur's statement. After listening to him, the police registered a case of attempted murder against Awahad.

A police team was dispatched to Milind Nagar, where the accused resides, and they apprehended Awhad from the area. After confirming his involvement in the crime, Powai police arrested him.

Dilip Rambhau Awhad (42) has been arrested in connection with this case. He works in housekeeping and is a neighbor of the victim, which is how they knew each other. Awhad claims that his frustration over not getting the borrowed money back led him to attack Ram Bahadur. However, the victim told the police that he had not borrowed any money.

According to a police officer, Ram Bahadur's condition is serious, with a deep wound around his neck. The police are still searching for the cutter used in the attack, as it has not yet been recovered.