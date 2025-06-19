Mumbai Shocker: Man Attacked with Beer Bottle Over Hafta in Chembur, 5 Accused Arrested

Young man was brutally attack by a five members group just for refusing to pay the Rs 1,000 as a hafta (Instalment). As per the reports this incident took place on Tuesday 17th June night and on Wednesday 18th June police arrested five men in connection to same. This incident happened in Rahul Nagar, Vashi Naka the victim, Avinash Rajguru, lives there with his mother and two brothers.

As reported by Hindustan Times according to police, the accused, identified as Arman Nirja (25), Deepak Chandanshive (26), Jai Kale, Ganesh Kandan, and Amol Salve, are residents with criminal records. On Tuesday night, Nirja, Chandanshive, and Kale, while drinking in the area, caused a disturbance, boasting about their impunity due to past offenses. They then accosted Avinash, a private company employee, demanding ₹1,000 as monthly protection money. When Avinash refused, Chandanshive struck him on the head with a beer bottle, which broke. The group then used the broken glass to stab Avinash in the abdomen, back, and hand, inflicting serious injuries.

As Avinash lay on the ground, his attackers kicked and punched him before fleeing. Alerted to the incident, the RCF police transported Avinash to the hospital. Avinash's brother, Rajguru, who was nearby, heard the commotion, learned of the attack, and was also assaulted. Deepak Chandanshive, Arman, and other local residents with prior convictions for robbery and assault are known to carry weapons, intimidate shopkeepers and residents, and extort money, according to Senior Inspector Mahadev Kumbhar of the RCF police station.