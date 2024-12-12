Mumbai Shocker: Man Caught Masturbating in Shared Taxi While Travelling With Female Passenger

In a disturbing incident a female college student in South Mumbai was subjected to sexual harassment while traveling in a shared taxi. A video capturing the event surfaced online, showing a man sitting next to the student engaging in inappropriate behavior. It is believed that the student filmed the incident herself.

The video was shared on X by a user named Manish Kamat, who called for the police to take swift action against the individual involved. The Mumbai Police took notice of the post and requested Kamat to provide further contact information to assist in the investigation.

According to the victim’s friend, the incident occurred when the student was returning home from college to Grant Road station. The friend confirmed that the man was seen masturbating during the ride in full view of the student. The police have since acknowledged the video and are working to identify the perpetrator.