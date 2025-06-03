Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping from Third Floor of R City Mall, Ghatkopar

A tragic incident occurred earlier today at R City Mall in Ghatkopar West, where a 38-year-old man, identified as Deepak Joshi, reportedly died by suicide after jumping from the mall's third floor. ParkSite police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the matter further. According to preliminary police information, the incident took place this afternoon, sending shockwaves through shoppers and staff present at the mall. Deepak Joshi had reportedly been suffering from mental stress for some time.

Due to this stress, he arrived at R City Mall on Monday afternoon. After walking around the mall for a while, he went to the third floor and jumped. He sustained severe injuries from the fall. Emergency services were immediately alerted. Upon receiving information about the incident, Parksite police quickly arrived at the scene and immediately took Joshi to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors examined him and declared him brought dead. The exact reason for Joshi's suicide is still unclear, and police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.