Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Elder Brother in Vikhroli Over Financial Dispute; Arrested

In a shocking incident from the Parksite area of Vikhroli, a 34-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his younger brother over a financial dispute. The deceased, Rahul Baliram Aaldar, succumbed to his injuries after a brutal assault by his 27-year-old brother, Akash Baliram Aaldar. The Parksite Police have now registered a case of murder and arrested the accused nearly 20 days after the incident came to light.

According to police, the incident took place on July 6 between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm at Jai Matadi Society in Rahul Nagar, where both brothers lived. The two had been engaged in ongoing arguments over financial matters. On the day of the incident, a heated argument turned violent, following which Akash allegedly thrashed Rahul severely.

Rahul was rendered unconscious due to the beating and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. However, he died during treatment. Initially, Akash claimed that Rahul had collapsed at home due to dizziness. Based on his statement, police had registered an ADR (Accidental Death Report) and began an inquiry.

During investigation, it came to light that Rahul had a history of alcohol addiction and had suffered a heart attack in 2021. He was even admitted to a de-addiction centre in Barshi, Solapur, but his addiction persisted. Sources said frequent financial disagreements had intensified between the two brothers in recent days.

Further inquiry and the post-mortem report revealed that Rahul had sustained serious internal injuries, including signs of manual strangulation. Statements from local residents also hinted at regular disputes between the siblings.

Police officials said Akash had initially misled investigators by giving false information. However, when evidence suggested foul play, Parksite Police registered a murder case based on a complaint by Police Sub-Inspector Chandrakant Mali. Akash Aaldar was subsequently taken into custody and is currently in police remand. Efforts are on to gather further evidence in the case.