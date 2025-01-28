Mumbai Shocker: Man Strangles Wife and Son to Death in Kandivali Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair

In a shocking incident, the bodies of a woman and her eight-year-old son were found at their residence in Kandivali, Mumbai. The police have arrested the woman's husband, Shivshankar Dutta (40), for allegedly murdering his wife, Pushpa (36), over suspicion of infidelity.

According to police officials, Dutta confessed to strangling his wife with a nylon rope after suspecting her of having an extramarital affair. The couple’s son, Shayan, woke up during the crime and witnessed the act. Fearing that his son would reveal the crime, Dutta killed him as well. To mislead the police, he staged the scene to make it look like a suicide, the police said.

The bodies of Pushpa and Shayan were discovered on Monday afternoon, hanging from the ceiling in their residence at Narsipada. Originally from West Bengal, the family had been residing in Mumbai. Dutta, a tempo driver, claimed he found the bodies upon returning home from work and initially told the police that Pushpa had killed their son before taking her own life.

However, the Samta Nagar Police grew suspicious during the interrogation when Dutta failed to provide a convincing reason for his wife’s alleged suicide. The postmortem report later confirmed that the deaths were homicides, leading the police to take Dutta into custody for further questioning. During the investigation, he admitted to the double murder, a senior police officer revealed.

Dutta confessed that he acted in a fit of rage after learning about his wife's alleged affair. He strangled her with a nylon rope and attempted to stage the scene as a suicide. When his son woke up and saw what had happened, Dutta strangled him as well and hung both bodies from the ceiling to complete the facade, the officer added.

The police suspect the murders took place late at night, though the exact time will be confirmed in the final postmortem report. After committing the crime, Dutta left the house and returned in the afternoon, calling the neighbors and claiming that his wife had killed their son and herself. He even showed the scene through the window to mislead them.

Initially, the police registered the case as an accidental death, but after thorough investigation and evidence, Dutta was arrested under Section 103 (1) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.