Mumbai Shocker: Newborn Foetus Found Dumped in Drain at Antop Hill; Case Registered

A shocking incident came to light in Antop Hill, Mumbai, where the foetus of a newborn was found dumped in a drain. The discovery sent shockwaves across the locality. A resident living near the drain alerted the police after spotting the body.

Upon receiving the information, the Antop Hill police immediately reached the spot and, with the help of local residents, retrieved the body from the drain. The foetus was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. Police have registered a case against an unknown person and have initiated further investigation.

According to officials, further action will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem report. Police are also gathering information from nearby nursing homes and hospitals about any recent childbirths to trace the identity of the newborn.

An officer from Antop Hill Police Station said that CCTV footage from nearby shops is being examined to identify the individual who may have abandoned the baby.