Mumbai Shocker: Obscene Photos of 14-Year-Old Girl Leadked by Classmate in Andheri, FIR Registered

In a disturbing incident, a 14-year-old schoolgirl's obscene photos were leaked by her classmate in the Andheri area. The accused allegedly circulated the photos among classmates in school and private coaching centers, causing immense humiliation to the victim. Amboli Police have filed a case under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections against the minor boy, and further investigation is underway.

The complainant, a 42-year-old woman, resides with her family in Jogeshwari. Her daughter, a student at a reputed Andheri school, was on friendly terms with the accused, who is also 14 years old. Their friendship had turned into a relationship a few months ago, during which they communicated frequently over Snapchat. The boy allegedly sent obscene photos of himself and convinced the girl to share similar photos. Trusting him, she complied.

Recently, a dispute led the girl to end their relationship, which enraged the boy. He reportedly threatened to leak her photos and then circulated them among their schoolmates and students at private coaching classes. The photos, which did not reveal her face, were also allegedly made viral on social media, severely impacting the girl's reputation.

Upon discovering this, the victim informed her mother, who immediately approached the police. The Amboli Police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act. The investigation has been transferred to DN Nagar Police, who will question the accused and determine the extent of the photo circulation.

The incidents reportedly occurred between August 1 and December 16, 2024. The police are also investigating whether the photos were shared with others and who else was involved in the circulation. Further developments are awaited in the case.