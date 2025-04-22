Mumbai Shocker: Police Arrests Truck Driver for Raping Stepdaughter, Murdering Wife in Dharavi After 21 Years

Police arrested a 55-year-old truck driver after he raped his stepdaughter and murdered his wife. He was booked 21 years after he committed the merciless crime and fled the spot. The 55-year-old truck driver was finally arrested by the crime branch unit (Zone II) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on April 21. On 20 April 2004, the accused, who is identified as Sajid Shaikh, murdered his wife. He banged her head to the floor harshly. Sajid was the second husband of the woman. He killed her because she learnt that Sajid sexually assaulted her daughter. Sajid impregnated his stepdaughter.

The traumatised girl filed a complaint against him. Based on the complaint an offence under section 302 (Murder), 376 (Rape), and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the IPC was registered at the Virar police station against Sajid Ali. He was absconding despite several attempts made by the police to arrest him. The probe was on for years, but the case remained unsolved as there were no leads until the crime branch unit led by police inspector Sameer Ahirrao learnt about a Dharavi resident identified as Parvez alias Idli. Parvez’s appearance relatively matched the 21-year-old photo of the fugitive Sajid Ali.

On April 21, Idli was apprehended at Chamda Bazaar by special squads that scouted the vast Dharavi in Mumbai. Idli turned out to be Sajid, who had been driving trucks in Hyderabad and different cities in Gujarat in an effort to avoid the police dragnet. He then adopted a false identity and moved to Dharavi, where he lived in a slum cluster close to Jama Masjid. The Virar police were given custody of him so they could conduct additional investigations.