Mumbai Shocker: Policeman Caught in Obscene Act With Differently-Abled Woman, Thrashed by Locals

An incident involving obscene behaviour by a policeman in uniform with a differently-abled woman came to light on Monday evening at a ground adjacent to Mumbai Central railway station. The act was noticed by citizens who had come to the area for an evening walk. Enraged locals caught hold of the policeman, thrashed him and later handed him over to the police.

Shockingly, a police chowky is located right next to the ground where the incident took place. A case has been registered in the matter, and Tardeo Police have arrested the accused assistant sub-inspector.

The incident occurred around 5 pm at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Bhausaheb Hire Garden, located on Sane Guruji Marg leading towards the Tardeo RTO. The garden is frequented by families and children for recreation and evening walks. According to eyewitnesses, the policeman was seen sitting with a young woman. After some time, he allegedly began misbehaving and indulging in obscene acts with her.

Angered by the sight, several citizens gathered at the spot, apprehended the policeman and assaulted him before informing the police. Upon receiving information, Tardeo Police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody. The assistant sub-inspector was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time and was taken to the police station for further action.

The incident has caused a stir in the Tardeo area. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman involved is differently-abled. The arrested assistant sub-inspector is attached to the Armed Police Division and is currently posted at L Division-2.