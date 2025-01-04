Mumbai Shocker: PT Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Minor Student in Bhoiwada

A shocking incident has come to light where a 38-year-old Physical Training (PT) teacher was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a minor student. The incident took place inside a classroom when the victim, a 12-year-old girl, was practicing wrestling.

According to the police complaint, the accused teacher, taking advantage of an empty classroom, locked the door and committed the heinous act. He then threatened the girl to keep the incident a secret. Traumatized by the ordeal, the victim confided in her mother, who subsequently filed a police complaint.

Taking cognizance of the gravity of the offense, the police have registered a case against the teacher under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita for outraging the modesty of a woman and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A special team was immediately formed to apprehend the accused, who was arrested from his residence. The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.