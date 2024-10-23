Mumbai Shocker: Real Estate Agents Assaulted and Electrocuted Over Dispute About Construction Site Photos

A shocking incident has come to light in Mumbai’s DN Nagar area, where a dispute over clicking photos of a construction site escalated to such an extent that four real estate agents were not only assaulted but also stripped and subjected to electric shocks on their private parts. The DN Nagar police have registered a case in connection with this matter and arrested three accused, with further investigations underway.

According to information received from the DN Nagar police, the arrested individuals have been identified as Sattar Turak (54), Aziz Turak (50), and Farooq Turak (53).

A police officer revealed that the incident took place on October 19. On that day, four real estate agents were taking photos of an under-construction building named Bharadwada Mansion on Derawala Road. The accused assumed that the agents were informers for the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) after seeing them take photographs. They then captured the agents, dragged them into a shop, and brutally assaulted them. Following the assault, the accused stripped the agents and gave them electric shocks on their private parts.

The four victims immediately reported the incident to the police, leading to a case being filed. On October 20, the police arrested the three accused. According to police officials, the accused were working on constructing the building, while the real estate agents were only photographing it. The police have registered a case under sections 118(1), 126(2), 127(2), 129, and 352 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, as well as under section 66(e) of the IT act and further investigations are ongoing.