Mumbai Shocker: Seven-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Molested on Bus; Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act

A horrifying incident occurred near the Parel Bridge area where a seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested during a bus journey. A 55-year-old man, accused of showing a pornographic video to the minor and misbehaving with her, was arrested by the Bhoiwada Police under the POCSO Act.

The incident took place on Thursday evening around 5:30 PM when the girl and her mother, residents of Antop Hill in Wadala, were traveling on a bus. According to the complaint, the accused, who was also on the bus, showed an obscene video to the girl on his mobile phone and attempted to force her to watch it by holding her hand. The mother noticed the incident, and with the help of fellow passengers, caught the accused and alerted the police.

Police rushed to the spot and detained the accused. Following the mother’s complaint, the accused was booked under sections related to molestation and provisions of the POCSO Act. He was later presented in the POCSO court.

Investigations revealed that the accused is a resident of Wadala and works at a private company. At the time of the incident, he was returning home from work. The police have confiscated his mobile phone, which has been sent to a forensic lab for analysis.

The incident has sparked outrage among commuters, raising questions about the safety of children in public transport. Further investigations are underway to ensure strict action against the accused.