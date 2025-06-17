Mumbai Shocker: Son Leaves Mother Homeless in Khar After Forcing Flat Sale, Squanders Crores Meant for Her Care

A former business rented antique and vintage props to Bollywood productions, a venture through which the father earned a fortune. After his death, however, their 73‑year‑old mother was tortured by her son, who forced her to sell two flats and left her destitute. Accused of threatening and mistreating his elderly mother rather than caring for her in her old age, the wealthy businessman’s son has had a case lodged against him at Khar police station under multiple sections of the law.

The victim, “Afreen” (name changed, age 73), lives in Khar’s Juhu Tara Road area. Her late husband had a thriving business renting out old and antique items needed for film shoots. In 2021, he died of a heart attack. Afterward, Afreen managed the business alone, since her son—an alcoholic—showed no interest in helping. The father, through hard work, had purchased two flats and a large warehouse to store the antiques.

After the father's death, the son began mistreating Afreen. He left his wife and two children and remarried. Not only did he refuse to help run the family business, but he also began extorting and physically abusing his mother for money, demanding sums like ₹200,000 or ₹500,000 and escalating the pressure all the way to house sales.

Eventually, he forced his mother to sign over the sale of their two flats in a posh building. When she resisted, he beat and threatened her. In fear, Afreen was coerced into going to the registration office to finalize the deal. The son squandered the proceeds—crores of rupees—and left Ahreen to rely on rented accommodation.

Finally, the police have registered a case against him under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, plus various sections of the Indian Penal Code, for harassment of an elderly and dependent parent.

To store their antiques, Afreen’s late husband had bought a 7,500‑square‑foot warehouse. The son even took an advance payment from a builder to sell it—but the moment Afreen learned of this, she filed a complaint with Khar police, triggering the exposure of his misdeeds.