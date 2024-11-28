Mumbai Shocker: Stray Dog Blinded with Chemicals in Bhandup Housing Society

A teacher from Bhandup West has approached the police with a complaint accusing a neighbor of harming a stray dog in their housing society. Rita Victor Montero, a 45-year-old educator at New Horizon School in Thane, claims that Abhilasha Shinde repeatedly poured harmful chemicals into the dog's eyes, leading to permanent damage to its right eye.

The Bhandup police have filed an FIR against Shinde under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Montero, who has permission from the BMC to care for the dog named Rani, first noticed in October that Rani's right eye was bleeding and sought veterinary care. The veterinarian confirmed that the injury was caused by a harmful substance.

Montero alleges that her daughter witnessed Shinde pouring a red chemical on Rani’s body and into her eyes on October 12. After reviewing CCTV footage, Montero claims to have found evidence of similar incidents. She raised the issue with the society’s chairman, Ashok Kadam, and requested a warning for Shinde. However, despite the warning, Shinde allegedly continued the harmful actions, resulting in permanent damage to the dog's eye. Montero has now filed a formal police complaint and plans to submit the CCTV footage as evidence. The Bhandup police are investigating the case and reviewing the footage to determine the next steps.