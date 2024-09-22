Mumbai Shocker: Thane Fruit Seller Arrested for Urinating in Bag, Caught Selling Without Washing Hands; In Viral Video

A 20-year-old fruit seller, identified as Ali Khan, was arrested in Dombivli, Thane, after a viral video showed him urinating into a plastic bag and continuing to sell fruits without any cleanup. The incident occurred in the Nilje area.

According to police reports, Khan was charged under sections 271 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 272 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 296 (obscenity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Local civic authorities said they are in the process of taking action against Khan since the video has sparked outrage among netizens, with many decrying the unhygienic act.