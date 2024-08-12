Mumbai Shocker: Thief Climbs 14 Floors of Vikhroli Building, Loses Balance, Falls To Death

A 22-year-old burglar, Akshay Arjun Bait, fell to his death from the 14th floor of a building in Vikhroli on Sunday at 6 am, according to police reports. Bait, a resident of Park Site, had a criminal record involving multiple thefts and a recent attempted murder case. He and his accomplices were accused of assaulting a person who owed them money.

Bait was also sought in connection with a recent murder in Kasara. On Sunday morning, a security guard at Madhukunj Society in Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli East, discovered Bait’s body lying in a pool of blood and notified the authorities. The police arrived and identified Bait, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that Bait had entered the building around 1:30 am with the intent to commit theft, using a handkerchief to cover his face. While on the 14th floor, he lost his footing and fell to his death. Senior inspector Sudhir Hirdekar from Vikhroli police station reported that Bait was well-known in the area for his criminal activities. The police have notified his family and recorded his father’s statement. An Accidental Death report has been filed, and further investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage, is ongoing.