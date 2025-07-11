Mumbai Shocker: Three Men Force Two Teenage Boys To Have Oral Sex Over Non-Payment of Loan

Three men forced two teenage boys, one of them a minor, to have oral sex with each other after they failed to repay them the borrowed money, Mumbai police said. The three men thrashed them and recorded their video. They threatened them into repaying the money. The accused are identified as Dheeraj (25), Bharat (21), and Panjubhai Goswami (45). They forced the victims and said, “sex karo (have sex).” The two teenage boys had borrowed money from Gautam Dilip Goswami and had failed to repay the loan. His aides were enraged and forced them to do this activity, police said.

The minor victim is a resident of Parbhani. The other 19-year-old victim stays in South Mumbai.

The enraged aides of Goswami forced the victims to board a vehicle and took them to Pune first and then Mumbai. In Mumbai, the accused took teenagers to Kalbadevi Road in Bhuleshwar. Inside an office in Kalbadevi, they hit the victims with a belt very brutally. They then forced them to remove their clothes and have oral sex with each other. Police said that the accused kept shouting, “sex karo,” and recorded a video of the entire act in a bid to threaten the boys later.

Police said that they have arrested Gautam and they have launched a manhunt for the three remaining accused.

Both teenage boys are hospitalised and are also undergoing psychological counselling.