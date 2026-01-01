Mumbai Shocker: Traffic Police Constable Dies After Collapsing at Mulund Railway Station

A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday evening at Mulund Railway Station, where a brave police constable posted with the Sahar Traffic Division of Mumbai Police lost his life. The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Devidas Ditar Singh Saste. The incident took place while he was returning to his home in Kalyan after completing his duty.

According to information received, Constable Devidas Saste had completed his day shift on Wednesday, December 31, and boarded a local train to return home. At around 5.00 pm, while he was at Mulund Railway Station, he suddenly lost his balance and collapsed on the platform.

His colleagues who were travelling with him—Constables Brahmane, Bhagat and Mahale—immediately rushed to his aid and shifted him in a blood-soaked condition to the nearby Agarwal Hospital. However, after medical examination, doctors declared him brought dead.

It has been reported that Constable Saste had been suffering from cardiac ailments for some time. He was diagnosed with four heart blockages and was on extended medical leave from August 7 to November 25, 2025. He had undergone angiography surgery at Fortis Hospital in Kalyan and had resumed duty only on November 26 after his health improved.

Confirming the incident, Yogesh Tandale, Police Inspector in charge of the Sahar Traffic Division, said that the deceased officer’s family has been informed. He stated that the department stands firmly with the family in this hour of grief. A special team led by Sub-Inspector Naik has been deployed to assist the family.

The Railway Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death.