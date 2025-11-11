Mumbai Shocker: Two Men Jump Into Mahim Creek; Rescue Operation Underway

A dramatic incident unfolded at Mahim Creek on Tuesday around 11:30 am, when two individuals reportedly jumped into the water. One of them has been identified as Kalandar Altaf Khan, a resident of the Lalmatti area in Bandra. The situation came to light after a witness alerted the fire brigade control room, prompting an urgent response. Eyewitnesses said the jump appeared sudden, causing concern among those present nearby. Local authorities immediately coordinated efforts to verify the identities and understand the circumstances behind the incident, while people gathered near the spot watching the emergency response begin.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, supported by the police and local fishermen, launched a swift rescue operation soon after receiving the information. Boats and safety equipment were deployed to search for both individuals in the tidal waters of the creek. Rescuers continued scanning the area, battling the current and fluctuating water levels, to locate the missing persons. Officials said that every minute was crucial due to the nature of the water body. As of the latest update, the search and rescue mission was still ongoing, and further details awaited confirmation from authorities.

In another suicide incident, a first-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Monday. Hospital authorities said the 21-year-old had been experiencing academic pressure after failing in a few subjects and had appeared visibly distressed in recent days. The student, identified as Sunny Shamsundar Kavade (21), lived in Room No. 07 of the Apna Boys Hostel on the hospital campus. He was discovered hanging in his room using a rope.

Police said that when Sunny did not emerge from his room for a long duration, his friend Suyash Ghanwat (19) knocked repeatedly but received no response. He then looked through the window and saw Sunny hanging. A preliminary inquiry indicates the student had scored less than 50% in his first-year exams and was worried about his supplementary papers, which may have contributed to his distress.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances. The hospital administration has instructed counselors to offer emotional support to other hostel students affected by the incident.