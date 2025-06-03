Mumbai Shocker: Two Minor Boys Stab Man With Knife In Cheeta Camp Over Old Theft Allegation (Watch Video)

A shocking incident happened in Mumbai on Sunday night. Two minors attacked a Mohammad Ibrahim, 45-year-old in Cheeta Camp in the Trombay area of Mumbai. They stabbed him as they wanted to retaliate for being named as suspects in a theft case reported in 2023. The act of two boys attacking the man at a shop was captured on CCTV. The footage is now viral on social media. Both minors were detained and are being sent to a children’s remand home. A case under relevant sections of the Bhartiy Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act is registered against the duo.

Theft case of 2023:

As per the First Information Report (FIR), Noor Mohammad Shah, a 70-year-old oil trader who stays in Cheetah Camp, filed a complaint after robbers robbed valuable things from his home on June 12, 2023. Shah named the two boys as suspects. This triggered a grudge and anger in their hearts. Since then, the boys have kept threatening the 70-year-old man and his family.

Why did they stab Mohammad Ibrahim?

Mohammad Ibrahim is the son of Noor Mohammad Shah. On June 1, when Ibrahim was sitting at a nearby tailor shop, the two youths hit him and stabbed him with a knife. He was critically injured and rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, and later was transferred to Sion Hospital for advanced treatment. His condition is still critical.

The police are probing the whole matter.