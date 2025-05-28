Mumbai Shocker: Varanasi Boy Attacks a Teenage Girl for Not Answering His Calls in Kandivali

A 19-year-old Varanasi boy was arrested this week by a police official for reportedly assaulting a young girl in western Mumbai after she ignored him, according to news agency PTI. The 17-year-old girl was strolling with her friend on May 24 when the accused Rahul Singh attacked her on Gosalia Road in Sanjay Nagar of Kandivali (West), according to a PTI report. According to reports, Singh mistreated her, grabbed a brick from the side of the road, and banged it against her head. The official also claimed that he had broken her cell phone.

After suffering severe injuries, the teenager was sent to Shatabdi Hospital, which is run by the civic body. According to the officer, who told PTI that the two know each other well, police discovered during the investigation that Singh, a Varanasi resident, had come to Mumbai since the girl had stopped returning his calls.

The accused has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. "An investigation is in progress," the official stated.

In another case, Mumbai police claimed Monday that they had arrested a two-wheeler rider and resolved the road rage incident in Vikhroli where one guy was fatally stabbed, according to PTI. On the service road in Ghatkopar East, the incident happened on Sunday afternoon. Zeeshan Rafique Sheikh, a vehicle trader from Vikhroli, was fatally stabbed following a confrontation with a two-wheeler rider over the matter of passing, according to the official, as reported by PTI.

"A case of murder was registered at Pantnagar Police Station against the two-wheeler driver. Various teams were formed to solve the case. Suresh Jaiswal, a resident of Vikhroli, was nabbed by the Crime Branch within 24 hours of the incident with the help of technical analysis and human intelligence," the official said, reported PTI.

The officer also stated that Jaiswal has been turned over to the Pantnagar police for additional action.Open in app