Mumbai Shocker: Woman, Her 19-Year-Old Lover Arrested for Rape and Murder of 2-Year-Old Daughter in Malad

A spine-chilling incident has come to light in the Malvani area of Malad, Mumbai. The Malvani police have arrested a 30-year-old woman (the child's mother) and her 19-year-old lover in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the woman's two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The matter was brought to the attention of the police when the child was taken to a government hospital in Malvani late at night for treatment. Upon arrival at the hospital, the accused mother reportedly misled the hospital staff, telling the doctor that the child suffered from epilepsy. Subsequently, the doctor on duty examined the child and declared her dead. The doctor noticed injury marks on the child's private parts and immediately informed the police. Based on the medical examination, the Malvani police registered a case against the 30-year-old woman and her 19-year-old lover under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested them.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused woman and the 19-year-old accused boy were allegedly in a relationship. The woman had been divorced three years ago after her husband left her when she was pregnant. She gave birth to a girl and had been living at her mother's house since then.

A police official stated that the accused allegedly raped the two-and-a-half-year-old girl in front of her mother. The child was crying in pain and later succumbed to her injuries.

Based on the medical report, the police have registered a case against the accused mother and her lover under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and have made arrests.