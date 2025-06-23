Mumbai Shocker: Woman With Rotting Face Wound Dumped Near Heap Of Garbage in Aarey Colony

A shocking incident came to light in Mumbai. An elderly woman who was suffering from cancer was abandoned by her family and was left near a heap of garbage in Goregaon’s Aarey Colony. This incident happened on June 21. Mumbai police swiftly acted on the disturbing tip they got about an elderly woman left next to garbage to die, and reached the spot to help the woman out. The tip-off was received by the police control room. The officials rushed to the spot and found the woman, appearing to be in her 60s or 70s, wearing a pink nightdress. She had a festering wound on her face, which was probably advanced skin cancer, and her nose and cheeks were visibly infected.

The police officials took her to many hospitals. First, they went to Jogeshwari Trauma Care; then they drove her to Cooper Hospital. Both hospitals refused to admit her, citing a lack of facilities. However, after police kept insisting to the authorities at the hospital, and after speaking for 8 hours, the woman was finally admitted to the Cooper Hospital around 5:30 pm.

The woman, speaking in a broken voice, said that her name is Yashoda Gaikwad. She lived in Malad. She said that her grandson allegedly drove her to Aarey and left her there, reported Mid Day.

The Mumbai police went and checked in Malad and Kandivali addresses shared by the woman, but no one recognized her identity. Mumbai Police is working hard and hoping to trace the woman’s family. Mumbai Police circulated her photos across all the police stations in the city. They are also scanning the CCTV footage. However, they have not got any leads in this case, and the investigation is underway.