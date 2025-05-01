Mumbai: Shreya Ghoshal to Grace the Inaugural Stage of Waves Summit with a Soulful Bengali Tribute

Shreya Ghoshal will take center stage at the prestigious Waves Summit inauguration ceremony, marking a deeply moving moment in India’s cultural calendar. As one of the most iconic and celebrated voices in Indian music, Shreya will be sharing the stage with legendary artists from diverse regional music industries—a rare and powerful ensemble of artistic brilliance.

To set the tone for the day, Shreya will grace the stage with a poignant Bengali song, a tribute to her roots and a reflection of India’s rich musical heritage. The choice to begin the ceremony with her voice is no coincidence—it’s a recognition of her unmatched artistry, emotional depth, and the sheer magic she brings every time she sings.



WAVES 2025, with a tagline of “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries,” is the first of its kind in India. 10,000 delegates from over 90 countries, 1,000 creators, over 300 companies, and over 350 startups are expected to attend the event. The four-day WAVES Summit, organised by the central and state governments, is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The summit will have 42 plenary sessions and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors, including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.