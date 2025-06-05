Mumbai: Smuggling for a Free Vacation; Women Caught with Premium Ganja at Airport

Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have arrested three women with hydroponic ganja worth ₹8.5 crore. During interrogation, two of the accused revealed a startling detail — they agreed to smuggle the banned substance in exchange for a free trip to Thailand.

The arrested women have been identified as Priyanka Kumar (44) from Delhi, Ishika Kaltari (19) from Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), and Asma Bano Rajab (40) from Surat (Gujarat). Customs sources said the seized quantities of hydroponic ganja were 3.24 kg from Priyanka, 3.52 kg from Ishika, and 1.86 kg from Asma.

The trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act following the seizure.

According to sources, the Customs Department had received intelligence inputs about a major drug smuggling attempt through Mumbai airport. Acting on this tip-off, customs officers intercepted the three women on Tuesday. During their detailed questioning, two of them admitted that they were lured with the promise of an all-expenses-paid foreign trip to Bangkok and agreed to smuggle the high-value narcotic despite knowing it was illegal.

Hydroponic ganja, which is cultivated using advanced water-based techniques, is considered a premium and highly potent variant of cannabis. It commands a high price in the black market due to its quality and potency.

Customs officials suspect that the contraband was being smuggled into India in large quantities from Bangkok through Mumbai airport. The arrested women are currently in custody, and further investigation is underway to trace the entire drug trafficking network.