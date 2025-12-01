Mumbai: Social Media Influencer Molested in Goregaon; Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours

The Goregaon Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old social media influencer by inappropriately touching her back and chest while she was walking towards Inorbit Mall. The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Budhiram Kanojia. After his arrest, a court remanded him to judicial custody.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, 26 November, around 9:45 pm. The complainant was walking from the bus stop near DHL Courier, close to Radisson Hotel, towards Inorbit Mall. At that time, an unknown man approached her from behind. Before she could react, he allegedly touched her inappropriately on her backside and later on her chest, outraging her modesty.

Shocked by the incident, the young woman immediately rushed to Goregaon Police Station and narrated the ordeal to the officers present.

Taking the matter seriously, the police registered a case of molestation against an unidentified accused and launched a search operation. Relying on CCTV footage from the area and other technical clues, the police identified and detained Kuldeep Kanojia, a 27-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh, from the Goregaon locality.

During interrogation, Kanojia confessed to committing the crime. He was subsequently arrested and produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.