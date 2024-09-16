Mumbai: Speeding BMW and Mercedes Collide with Wagon R on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Two Arrested

A Mercedes car and a BMW car racing on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link nearly caused a fatal accident involving a Wagon R which was carrying a family of four including a 10-year-old child sitting inside the Wagon R on Sunday (September 15) morning.

The incident occurred around 10:30 AM when the luxury cars, traveling from Worli to Bandra, were involved in a collision. The BMW struck the Wagon R after losing control, which was caused by a prior collision with the Mercedes it was racing.

The drivers of the two luxury cars, Shahbaz Khan (31), who was driving the Mercedes, and Tariq Chaudhary (29), who was driving the BMW, were arrested by the Worli Police. They are facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and will be presented in court on Monday. The wreckage of the vehicles underscores the severity of the crash, but fortunately, all involved escaped with minor injuries.