Mumbai: Speeding Cement Mixer Rams Truck-Container On Kurla Bridge

A major accident took place on Monday night around 2 am on the Nehru Nagar Bridge in Kurla, Mumbai. According to initial information, a container travelling from Chembur towards Mumbai had halted on one side of the bridge due to a technical fault.

While the vehicle was stationary, a speeding ready-mix cement mixer rammed into the container from behind. The impact was so severe that the rear portion of the container and the front section of the mixer were badly damaged.

Upon receiving the information, local police and the fire brigade reached the spot. With the help of a crane, both vehicles were removed from the bridge and traffic movement was restored.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether it involved drunk driving.