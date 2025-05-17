Mumbai: Speeding Dumper Mows Down Biker in Mankhurd, One Dead; Driver Arrested

A tragic road accident was reported in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai, where a speeding dumper truck rammed into a motorcyclist, resulting in his death. The deceased has been identified as Sameer Tarwadeeya. Following the incident, Mankhurd Police arrested the dumper driver, Rajbahadur Gupta, a resident of Chunabhatti.

According to information received from Mankhurd Police, the incident occurred between 9:20 pm and 9:40 pm on May 16. The victim was riding his motorcycle through the Mandala area of Mankhurd when the dumper, coming from behind at high speed, hit him with great force. The driver, allegedly driving recklessly without considering the condition of the road, lost control, causing the fatal collision.

Due to the impact, the biker fell and sustained severe injuries. He lost consciousness at the scene. Bystanders immediately alerted the police control room. Upon reaching the spot, police rushed the unconscious man to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Subsequently, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the dumper driver. Further investigation into the incident is underway.