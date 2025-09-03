Mumbai: SRA Ousts Builders from 33 Slum Projects for Failing to Pay Rent to Residents

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) is replacing developers for defaulting on rent payments of 33 slum redevelopment projects across Mumbai, reported Hindustan Times. These developers failed to pay rent anywhere between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 6.62 crore to 9,843 tenements. The total default amount is Rs 33,48,75,614. The SRA officials said that the violating developers have not cleared rent payments from the period of the last six months to ten years, reported Hindustan Times. SRA official said, “We have initiated proceedings under section 13(2) of the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act, 1971, to get the defaulting builder removed and have another one in place to allow the stuck projects to move forward.”

The chief executive officer of the SRA can terminate a developer’s agreement if the developer violates any approved plans, conditions, or specified timelines, as per section 13(2) of the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act, 1971.

The process to terminate the developer was started by SRA after it got many complaints from the slum residents, who were assured redeveloped and proper concrete homes in exchange for their land. These 33 projects are in areas like Kurla, Chembur, Mulund, Bhandup, Kandivali, Goregaon, Malad West, Jogeshwari East, Andheri East, Bandra East, and Khar.