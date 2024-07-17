Mumbai: Stampede-Like Situation As Thousands Turn Up for Air India’s Walk-In Interviews in Kalina, Video Goes Viral

A huge crowd of job seekers was seen for a walk-in interview at Air India Airport Services Ltd in Mumbai's Kalina on Tuesday, July 16. Visuals from the Air India office's premisses went viral on social media, which looks like a stampede situation. In a viral video, chaos was noted as thousands of people rushed to the interview centre, even some were seen climbing vehicles and trees to attend first.

The Tata-owned airline invited job applications for over 2,000 vacant posts for handyman. The has also issued a recruitment notification. Its statement company said, “AI Airport Services Ltd (formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited) (AIASL) wishes to fill in existing vacancies as per the estimated requirements and maintain a wait-list for vacancies arising in future. Indian Nationals (Male & Female) who meet the requirements mentioned herein may apply for various posts at Mumbai International Airport on a Fixed Term Contract basis (3 years), which may be renewed subject to their performance and the requirements of the AI Airport Services Limited. The number of vacancies are indicative and may vary as per the operational requirement.”

In #Mumbai's #Kalina, a stampede-like situation arose when over 25,000 people showed up for a walk-in #interview at Air India Airport Services Ltd.



“The reservation will be as per the Presidential Directives. The actual reservation of vacancies would depend upon the prevailing strength at the appointment time,” the company said.

Aviation Industry Employees Guild general secretary George Abram stated that the hiring process was mismanaged and claimed that 50,000 jobseekers had turned up for the interview.

The required educational qualification for the post were SCC passed and a minimum age of 23. The pay scale for the position, which is on a term contract basis for 3 years, is fixed at Rs 22,530 per month.