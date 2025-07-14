Mumbai: Stepfather Arrested for Sexually Abusing 13-Year-Old Girl; Crime Exposed During School Counselling

A case of sexual abuse involving a 13-year-old schoolgirl has come to light during a counselling session held at her school. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the Trombay Police have arrested the girl’s 37-year-old stepfather under charges of molestation and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, the survivor, a student at a local school, had initially remained silent during a counselling session conducted with the help of a voluntary organisation. However, when gently persuaded by a female counsellor, the girl revealed that her stepfather had been sexually abusing her for the past two years whenever her mother left for work.

The counsellor informed the school authorities, who then called the girl’s mother to inform her of the disclosure. Displaying great courage, the mother approached the Trombay Police and lodged an official complaint.

Following the FIR, the police booked the accused under BNS sections related to molestation along with sections of the POCSO Act. He was later arrested from his residence. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.