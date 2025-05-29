Mumbai: Stockbroker Duped of ₹11 Lakh in False US Hotel Job Scam; Accused Absconding

A shocking case of fraud has come to light in the Jogeshwari area, where a stockbroker was allegedly duped of nearly ₹11 lakh by an acquaintance who lured him with a fake job offer for a supervisor’s position at a reputed hotel in the United States. Jogeshwari Police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against the accused, identified as Ali Istiyak Ahmed. He is currently absconding.

According to the complaint, the victim, Amey Shrikant Jambhale, a resident of Jogeshwari and a stockbroker by profession, had expressed his desire to work abroad. Knowing this, the accused Ali, who was known to Jambhale, approached him with an offer of a supervisor-level job at a hotel in the US.

In July 2024, Ali invited Jambhale and his uncle to a hotel in Jogeshwari, where he shared the job proposal. He informed them that the total cost of securing the job, including visa and travel, would be around ₹12 lakh. Upon receiving a positive response, Ali collected Jambhale’s educational documents and took ₹1.25 lakh for the visa and flight booking process.

A few days later, Ali sent what appeared to be an air ticket and visa documents via WhatsApp, which led Jambhale to trust him. Believing the offer to be genuine, he subsequently paid the accused a total of ₹10.75 lakh in installments. However, Ali failed to provide any official appointment letter or employment contract. His phone eventually became unreachable, raising suspicion.

Realising he had been cheated, Jambhale approached the Jogeshwari Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. After initial verification, the police registered a case against Ali Ahmed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

A manhunt has been launched to trace the accused, who had fled the area before the FIR was registered. Further investigation is underway.