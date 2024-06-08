Mumbai Stone Pelting: Over 50 Arrested After Violent Unrest in Powai During Anti-Encroachment Drive

Local residents clashed violently with police and Mumbai Municipal Corporation officials on Thursday during an anti-encroachment drive in Powai. The unrest included stone-pelting at authorities, resulting in significant turmoil in the area. In response, two cases have been filed at the Powai police station. One particularly alarming incident involved an attack on a woman's house, causing injuries to a three-year-old girl. Over 50 individuals have been arrested, and notices have been served to 15 women involved in the altercation.

The trouble began after the BMC's S Division Office issued an encroachment removal notice on June 3, targeting the Jai Bhim Nagar area of Powai. Municipal officers and employees, accompanied by police officers, arrived at the site at 1 PM on June 6 to execute the directive. However, the situation quickly escalated when local residents began hurling stones at the police. Despite attempts to calm the situation, the stone-throwing persisted, leading the police to use mild baton charges to disperse the crowd. The confrontation was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, drawing widespread attention. Subsequently, a significant police presence was established in the area to prevent further violence.

Read Also | Mumbai Stone Pelting: 25, Including Police Personnel Injured During Demolition Drive in Powai

Following the clash, Powai police arrested more than 50 individuals on charges of obstructing government operations. Additionally, under the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC), notices were issued to 15 women implicated in the disturbance. The situation worsened when the mob allegedly targeted the home of local resident Asha Chaure, accusing her of colluding with a construction businessman. During this attack, Chaure's three-year-old niece was injured by a stone. In response, the Powai police have filed a case against 28 people involved in this specific attack. An official noted that the assailants used stones and sticks during the assault on Chaure's house, and those involved have been apprehended.