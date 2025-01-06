Mumbai: Student Stabs Two Classmates Over Seating Dispute in Sion Koliwada School

A heated argument over seating arrangements in a classroom at a school in Sion Koliwada took a violent turn on Monday morning. A student, in a fit of rage, attacked two classmates with a knife taken from his school bag, leaving both severely injured.

The incident occurred during the morning assembly when four students from Class 10 got into a dispute over sitting on a desk. The argument escalated into a physical altercation, during which one student instructed his friend to retrieve a knife from his bag. The knife was then used to attack the other two students multiple times.

School staff, including the principal, acted swiftly and admitted the injured boys, both aged 15, to Sion Hospital. They are currently under treatment in the intensive care unit.

The Antop Hill Police were immediately informed and have detained the two accused students, aged 15 and 16. Security personnel have been stationed at the school for safety purposes, and a formal case has been registered.

Police officials are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, while parents and residents have raised concerns over the safety and security measures in schools.