Mumbai Suicide: 15-Year-Old Student Takes Life After Being Told to Repeat Year

A heartbreaking incident has come to light in Mumbai, where a 15-year-old girl, Asmi Chavan, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 30th floor of a building. Preliminary investigations suggest the act was driven by the immense pressure of consistently low academic performance and the recent news that she would have to repeat 9th grade. Bhandup police are currently investigating the case.

Asmi was a student at an international school in Mulund. After her father's death, she resided with her mother. She had been struggling with depression due to poor grades. Just one day before the tragedy, the school had reportedly emailed her mother, explicitly stating that Asmi would be a "repeater" in the ninth standard, while her peers would advance to tenth.

On Tuesday evening, Asmi had gone to the Mahindra Splendor Society on L.B.S. Road in Bhandup to meet a school friend. As the D-wing of the society had terrace access, they both proceeded there before the fatal leap.