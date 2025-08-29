Mumbai: Sumeet Facilities Director Amit Salunke Gets Bail in Excise Irregularities Case

A special ACB court presided over by Justice Yogesh Kumar Singh has granted bail to Amit Prabhakar Salunke, Director of Sumeet Facilities Limited, ending his one-month-long judicial custody. Salunke was arrested on 24 July 2025 for alleged irregularities in excise-related matters. His arrest was immediately protested by the opposition in Maharashtra and the controversy spread to the crucial '108 ambulance project'.

In court, Salunke’s legal team argued that his name was not mentioned in the FIR, he had no prior criminal record, and had fully cooperated with the investigators. Agreeing with these submissions, the court observed that no direct evidence or substantial material was presented against Salunke, despite his compliance with investigation notices.

Reacting to the order, senior advocate Indrajit Sinha, representing Salunke, said,“We welcome the Sessions Court’s decision. After hearing both sides, the court found no material against my client and rightly granted bail. This order is in the interest of justice, and my client will continue to extend full cooperation in the investigation.”

Following his arrest, several political leaders in Maharashtra alleged Salunke’s involvement in the so-called ambulance scam. However, despite the serious allegations, the Jharkhand Police failed to file a chargesheet within the statutory period—indicating a lack of prosecutable material. Salunke has now become the first accused in this case to secure bail based on the merits of the matter.

The court granted bail under moderate conditions with strict compliance clauses. Legal experts note that the development not only highlights procedural lapses in the arrest but also strengthens the possibility of Salunke receiving a clean chit—both from the court and effectively from the police, given the prosecution’s inability to sustain formal charges.