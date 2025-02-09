Mumbai: Suspicious Drone Spotted Near Runway at CSMI Airport, Investigation Underway

A suspicious drone was found near the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Friday, February 7. According to the news agency IANS, Sahar Police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for the activity despite the drone ban in the city.

According to the report, authorities are searching for the operator. As per the order, flying drones, remote-controlled microlite aircraft, hand gliders, paragliders, paramotors, hot-air balloons, etc., is prohibited in Mumbai between February 1 and March 2.

This order is extended from time to time to maintain security for any terror threat in Maharashtra's economic capital. On February 7, VIP arrival and departure at the Mumbai airport was scheduled and the police are constantly on petrol during this, the police control room received a call that a drone had been spotted flying in the apron area of Terminal 2 between 7.45 am and 8.15 am.

After receiving the call, police immediately rushed to the spot with airport security. A security person was sent to the apron area and he found a drone lying on the ground. It was collected and sealed.