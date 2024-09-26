Mumbai: Swimming Coach Among Four Arrested for Robbing Auto-Rickshaw Driver in Versova

In a shocking turn of events, Mumbai Police has arrested a swimming coach involved in robberies at night while teaching swimming lessons during the day. The police apprehended four individuals in connection with a robbery, where they attacked an auto-rickshaw driver with a knife and looted him. The incident took place in the posh Versova locality of Sagar Kutir, when the auto driver, carrying cash in his pocket, was talking on his mobile phone.

According to information received from the Versova Police, the crime occurred late Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday. The auto driver had parked his vehicle in the upscale Sagar Kutir area and was engaged in a phone conversation when the incident took place. At that time of night, there was little foot traffic in the area, making it an opportune moment for the criminals. Four men arrived on two motorcycles, identified as Sunil Tiwari, Vikas Kharwar, Rahul Rana, and a man named Aman. The police have arrested three suspects so far, including Tiwari, who works as an office boy at a private company, Kharwar, who is employed as a delivery boy at Vijay Sales, and Rana, a swimming coach at a club in Andheri East. It has also been revealed that both Tiwari and Kharwar have previous FIRs registered against them for other offenses.

To nab the suspects, a police team led by police inspector Sachin Shirke and investigating officer Nagesh Misal, supervised by senior inspector Ganesh Pawar, managed to arrest the accused within 24 hours of the incident. The police are also investigating the ownership of the motorcycles used in the crime.