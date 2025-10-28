Mumbai: Teacher Booked for Beating 13-Year-Old Student in Ghatkopar Over Unfinished Diwali Homework

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old Class 8 student was allegedly beaten with a stick by her tuition teacher in Ghatkopar for not completing her Diwali vacation homework. The Ghatkopar Police have registered a case against the teacher, identified as Laxmi Khadka, under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act. Police said she will soon be called in for questioning.

According to police, the complainant, a transport businessman, lives in Ghatkopar with his wife and three children. Their 13-year-old daughter studies in Class 8 at a local Hindi medium school and attended private tuition classes run by Laxmi Khadka from 2 pm to 4 pm every afternoon.

On Friday evening, the girl returned home in tears. Concerned, her parents asked her what had happened. The child revealed that Laxmi Khadka had assigned her homework during the Diwali holidays. When she failed to complete it, the teacher allegedly beat her severely on both hands with a stick, leaving visible red marks and bruises.

Angered by the incident, the girl’s father confronted Khadka, who reportedly gave evasive answers. She allegedly warned that if the student failed to complete her homework again, she would be punished in the same manner every day. When the parents tried to reason with her, the teacher allegedly argued instead.

Following this, the parents lodged a formal complaint with the Ghatkopar Police Station. The police took the matter seriously and registered a case under relevant provisions of the BNS and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The investigation is currently underway, and the accused teacher will be questioned soon.