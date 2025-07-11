Mumbai: Teacher Booked Under POCSO Act for Molesting 12-Year-Old Girl in Classroom

A 40-year-old teacher has been booked for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl student repeatedly inside a classroom. The accused reportedly touched the minor inappropriately on multiple occasions during class hours. Based on the girl’s complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident came to light after the Class 6 student confided in her family about the inappropriate behaviour of her teacher. She alleged that the accused had previously touched her inappropriately on two other occasions as well.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred while the victim was speaking to her friend in the classroom. The teacher allegedly touched her indecently under the pretext of holding her hand. Later, he again touched her inappropriately, claiming it was a punishment and struck her lightly. Initially, the minor was unaware of the seriousness of the act due to the teacher's authoritative role.

However, when the student questioned him about his actions, the accused allegedly struck her on the hand with a wooden stick and slapped her twice on the face. Disturbed by the repeated misconduct, the girl informed her family members, who immediately decided to approach the police.

Taking the matter seriously, the Samta Nagar Police registered a case under Section 74 (molestation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway.